Microsemi teams with China Telecom on optimized OTN for 5G

Microsemi is working with China Telecom Beijing Research Institute to define and develop next-generation optical transport solutions for 5G.
China Telecom is leading the Next-Generation Optical Transport Network Forum (NGOF) consortium formed to drive industry collaboration and technological innovations to define converged optical transport network (OTN) which meet the needs of 5G deployments. As part of this collaboration, Microsemi is bringing to market the DIGI-G5, the newest member of its DIGI OTN processors, supporting new 5G optimized architecture that enables the stringent synchronization, latency and network slicing requirements being placed on optical networks to support 5G deployments.
“China Telecom plans to be the pioneer in both 5G commercial service and 400G OTN network commercial deployments. A mobile-optimized converged metro, multiservice and cloud-based OTN transport network is critical to both initiatives,” said Zhang Chengliang, vice president, China Telecom Beijing Research Institute. “The availability of Microsemi’s DIGI-G5 will help the industry deliver a new generation of OTN equipment to enable the 5G era.”
Microsemi said its new 5G optimized architecture of the DIGI-G5 reduces the total latency for single hop close to 1 microsecond. In addition, the DIGI-G5 integrates close to two terabits of on-chip ODUk switching for hard traffic isolation and grooming in support of network slicing.
DIGI-G5 also delivers nanosecond level time stamping accuracy and provides mechanisms to carry critical timing information over the OTN network, ensuring that platforms will meet Precision Time Protocol’s (PTP’s) Class C requirements.
“As a market leader in OTN processors powering packet optical transport networks world-wide, we are focusing our investments to enable service providers to leverage economy of scale and realize operational efficiencies by extending OTN from their metro networks to the access as the packet optical topology for 5G transport,” said Babak Samimi, vice president and business unit manager for Microsemi's Communications business unit. “As a founding member of NGOF along with China Telecom, Microsemi is innovating and optimizing OTN for mobile applications and DIGI-G5 is bringing together the critical pieces like synchronization, latency, and network slicing needed for 5G.”
DIGI-G5 features supporting 5G:
- New OTN 3.0 rates, enabling flexible (FlexO) and fractional 100G+ transmission
- Comprehensive Ethernet support including 25GE, 50GE and 100Gbps
- Close to 1 microsecond datapath latency
- Supports hard traffic isolation and slicing over OTN
- High precision nanosecond level IEEE 1588 PTP timestamping accuracy
- Integrated G.HAO bandwidth-on-demand processing for OTN switching networks closer to the access
http://www.microsemi.com/digi-g5
About NGOF - http://ngof.net
Microsemi's DIGI-G5 powers Terabit OTN switching cards
The company said this newest generation in its DIGI franchise enables packet-optical transport platforms to triple in capacity while slashing power consumption by 50 percent per port.
DIGI-G5 delivers 1.2 terabits per second (Tbps) of combined OTN and client interfaces and is first to market with newly standardized 25 Gigabit Ethernet (GE), 50GE, 200GE, 400GE, Flexible OTN (FlexO) and Flexible Ethernet (FlexE) with integrated security engine enabling flexible encrypted optical connections.
Transporting Ethernet, storage, intellectual property (IP)/ multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and 4G/5G Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI)/eCPRI services over 100G OTN switched connections has proven to be the most fiber, power and cost-efficient deployment solution for moving bits in today's metro and long-haul networks.
“Our DIGI OTN processor portfolio has been instrumental in transforming service provider networks to mass deploy 100G OTN switched networks,” said Babak Samimi, vice president and business unit manager for Microsemi's Communications Business Unit. “Our DIGI-G5 breaks new ground by enabling the industry’s transition to new OTN 3.0 architectures at terabit scalability by delivering three times the port density while lowering power consumption by 50 percent per port.”
DIGI-G5 highlights
- Total interface bandwidth of up to 1.2Tbps
- Comprehensive Ethernet support: 10GE, 25GE, 50GE, 100GE, 200GE, 400GE and the new OIF FlexE specification
- New OTN 3.0 rates, enabling flexible (FlexO) and fractional 100G+ (OTUCn, OTUCn-m) transmission
- 56G PAM-4 Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) allows direct connection to QSFP-DD, OSFP and coherent digital signal processors (DSPs)
- Integrated packet test set enables remote troubleshooting and debug, driving down capital and operating expenditures
- Integrated security engine enabling end-to-end AES-256 based encryption and authentication
- Integrated G.HAO bandwidth-on-demand processing for OTN switching networks
- Innovative DIGI-Mesh-Connect architecture which enables compact, pay-as-you-grow OTN switching at lowest cost and power by eliminating the need for a centralized switch fabric device.
- Sampling is expected in Q2
