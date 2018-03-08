Microsemi teams with China Telecom on optimized OTN for 5G

Microsemi is working with China Telecom Beijing Research Institute to define and develop next-generation optical transport solutions for 5G.



China Telecom is leading the Next-Generation Optical Transport Network Forum (NGOF) consortium formed to drive industry collaboration and technological innovations to define converged optical transport network (OTN) which meet the needs of 5G deployments. As part of this collaboration, Microsemi is bringing to market the DIGI-G5, the newest member of its DIGI OTN processors, supporting new 5G optimized architecture that enables the stringent synchronization, latency and network slicing requirements being placed on optical networks to support 5G deployments.



“China Telecom plans to be the pioneer in both 5G commercial service and 400G OTN network commercial deployments. A mobile-optimized converged metro, multiservice and cloud-based OTN transport network is critical to both initiatives,” said Zhang Chengliang, vice president, China Telecom Beijing Research Institute. “The availability of Microsemi’s DIGI-G5 will help the industry deliver a new generation of OTN equipment to enable the 5G era.”



Microsemi said its new 5G optimized architecture of the DIGI-G5 reduces the total latency for single hop close to 1 microsecond. In addition, the DIGI-G5 integrates close to two terabits of on-chip ODUk switching for hard traffic isolation and grooming in support of network slicing.



DIGI-G5 also delivers nanosecond level time stamping accuracy and provides mechanisms to carry critical timing information over the OTN network, ensuring that platforms will meet Precision Time Protocol’s (PTP’s) Class C requirements.



“As a market leader in OTN processors powering packet optical transport networks world-wide, we are focusing our investments to enable service providers to leverage economy of scale and realize operational efficiencies by extending OTN from their metro networks to the access as the packet optical topology for 5G transport,” said Babak Samimi, vice president and business unit manager for Microsemi's Communications business unit. “As a founding member of NGOF along with China Telecom, Microsemi is innovating and optimizing OTN for mobile applications and DIGI-G5 is bringing together the critical pieces like synchronization, latency, and network slicing needed for 5G.”



DIGI-G5 features supporting 5G:





New OTN 3.0 rates, enabling flexible (FlexO) and fractional 100G+ transmission

Comprehensive Ethernet support including 25GE, 50GE and 100Gbps

Close to 1 microsecond datapath latency

Supports hard traffic isolation and slicing over OTN

High precision nanosecond level IEEE 1588 PTP timestamping accuracy

Integrated G.HAO bandwidth-on-demand processing for OTN switching networks closer to the access