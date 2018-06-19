Mellanox supplies Infiniband for Sandia's ARM supercomputer

Mellanox Technologies will supply an InfiniBand solution to accelerate the world’s top Arm-based supercomputer to be deployed in Sandia National Laboratory in the second half of 2018.



The Astra supercomputer will include nearly 2600 nodes, and will leverage InfiniBand In-Network Computing acceleration engines. Astra is the first system in a series of the Vanguard program of advanced architecture platforms, supporting the US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) missions.





“InfiniBand smart In-Network Computing acceleration engines will enable the highest performance and productivity for Astra, the first large scale Arm-based supercomputer,” said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “InfiniBand is the world-leading interconnect technology that supports the full range of compute and storage infrastructures, including X86, Power, Arm, GPUs, FPGAs and more. We are happy to support the Department of Energy’s efforts to explore new supercomputing platforms for their future needs.”