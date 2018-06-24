MEF offers SDN/NFV Professional Certification

MEF announced the production release of its MEF SDN/NFV professional certification, which validates professionals’ knowledge, skills, and abilities in the domains of software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV). The MEF-SDN/NFV certification exam is built around the key themes of “Design, Deploy, Manage", and details and references are contained in the newly released examination blueprint. Professionals seeking to validate their competencies must be able to demonstrate their abilities in various design, installation, and security scenarios involving SDN, NFV, and instances when virtualized objects such as VNFs (virtualized network functions) are deployed into SDN architectures.



“We are delighted that MEF has created yet another skills certification in software-centric networking technologies, adding to its world-renowned Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional (MEF-CECP) credential,” said Nan Chen, president of MEF. “Given the rising deployment of SDN and NFV solutions globally, and the tremendous potential for telecom and enterprise IT organizations to leverage SDN and NFV, we are confident that this certification will open new doors, new jobs, and new horizons for the networking workforce. Organizations that encourage their IT professionals to train for and earn this credential will signal their commitment to excellence in their workforce. Already we have received inquiries from companies wanting to get their engineers, operators and technical architects certified.”



“This is the first certification of its kind in the exploding field of virtualized networking,” said Rick Bauer, certification director at MEF. “We’re grateful to have so many companies and organizations collaborating and providing their expertise, and we look forward to broad industry acceptance of this credential.”





MEF also announced that five training companies are qualified to deliver approved training for this certification. The five Accredited Training Providers (MEF-ATPs) are Carrier Ethernet Academy, Criterion Networks , Perpetual Solutions , SDN Essentials, and Tech2000.



Incentives for IT/telecom professionals to earn this credential were also announced today by MEF.



MEF now offers three certifications as part of its comprehensive Professional Certification Framework: MEF-SDN/NFV Certified Professional, MEF Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional (MEF-CECP), and MEF Network Foundations (MEF-NF) certifications.



