MEF adds AT&T exec to its Board

Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer at AT&T Business, has joined the MEF Board of Directors.
The MEF Board of Directors now includes:
- Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business
- Aamir Hussain, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink
- Kevin O'Toole, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Comcast Business
- Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President Business Products, Verizon
- Michael Strople, President Enterprise Networks, Zayo Group
- Shahar Steiff, Assistant Vice President New Technology, PCCW Global
- Gabriel Kerner, Vice President Network Products and Offerings, Amdocs Technology
- Scott Mansfield, Standardization Researcher, Development Unit Network Products,Ericsson
- Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications
- Nan Chen, Executive Vice Chairman, CENX
"As a leader in software-defined networking, AT&T shares in the MEF 3.0 vision to enable application-aware, leading-edge network services that provide a truly dynamic cloud-centric experience,” said Roman Pacewicz. “As businesses around the globe continue their digital transformation, they need edge-to-edge capabilities to integrate their networks. Businesses looking to provide a seamless connected environment for their customers will benefit greatly from a unified industry ecosystem that’s focused on interoperability. I look forward to collaborating with MEF to help accelerate the rollout of MEF 3.0 services and technologies on a global basis.”
