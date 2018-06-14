MapR adds Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes

The MapR Data Platform now supports Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), making it easier organizations to adopt and manage their data seamlessly on-premises and on AWS.



MapR previously announced persistent storage for containers to enable the deployment of stateful containerized applications.



Amazon EKS automatically manages the availability, scalability, and scheduling of containers. With MapR, organizations can retain the disaggregation of scaling compute independent of their storage, without having to worry about over subscription. MapR also secures containers from data access vulnerabilities through wire-level encryption and a full end-to-end set of access, authorization, and authentication features.



"Data agility is essential for next-gen analytics and advanced applications,” said Jack Norris, senior vice president, data and applications at MapR. “The robustness of MapR combined with the agility of Amazon EKS enables enterprises to quickly build a flexible and secure production environment for large scale AI and machine learning."



