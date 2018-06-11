MACOM intros Non-Linear Transmission Line (NLTL) comb generators

MACOM introduced a portfolio of Non-Linear Transmission Line (NLTL) comb generators optimized to meet the demanding performance requirements of radar transceiver, VSAT and microwave radio applications.



MACOM said its new MLPNC Series comb generators feature the lowest phase noise in the industry, which is expected to significantly improve the overall performance of RF multiplier modules. The devices also feature a variable low input power profile (18 – 24 dBm) that relaxes the power requirements on power amplifiers and reduces overall power consumption. MLPNC Series comb generators also enable higher harmonic power at higher frequencies, in contrast with SRD-based comb generators whereby output power rapidly rolls off above 20 GHz.



“With the launch of our MLPNC Series comb generators, MACOM has again pushed the boundaries of RF device performance while simultaneously helping to simplify our customers’ frequency synthesizer designs,” said Graham Board, Senior Director of Product Marketing, MACOM. “We believe that our NLTL comb generators deliver best-in-class phase noise performance with useable harmonics up to 50GHz. MACOM’s Combs are MMIC-based so they are more reliable and repeatable than SRD based solutions. As a further advantage we offer both surface-mount and connectorized solutions.”





