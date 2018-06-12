MACOM intros new RF switch portfolio

MACOM Technology Solutions introduced its latest high-performance RF switch portfolio for SATCOM, 5G wireless, test and measurement (T&M), EW and microwave radio applications.



MACOM's new GaAs-based SPDT MASW Series switch covers the 17.7 – 31 GHz frequency range, with low insertion loss of 1.6 dB, high isolation at 30dB and switching speed of 12 ns. It is offered in a lead-free 3 mm, 14-lead QFN surface mount plastic package.



MACOM's new MASW-011107 SPDT non-reflective switch, offered in bare die format, covers the DC – 26.5 GHz frequency range, with low insertion loss of 1.3 dB and high isolation at 46 dB when operating at 20 GHz. Both devices are fabricated via robust processes with full surface passivation aimed at ensuring high-performance and high reliability.



“MACOM’s heritage in high-performance RF switching is unassailable,” said Graham Board, Senior Director of Product Marketing, MACOM. “We have lead the industry for decades by leveraging our proprietary AlGaAs, HMIC and GaAs technologies to deliver technically superior switch solutions. These new switches leverage our patented low gate-lag GaAs process. This technology will not only allow us to deliver best-in-class RF performance but also fast switching speeds, which is critical in TDD systems.”





