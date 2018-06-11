Lynn Lucas: Secondary Workloads and Data Center Transformation

Commentary from Lynn Lucas, CMO, Cohesity



"We've all seen the transformation of the data center for primary workloads and mission-critical applications, largely founded on the new principles around hyper-converged infrastructure. Nutanix and others are leaders in this area."



"At Cohesity, our CEO, Mohit Aron, was CTO and co-founder of Nutanix, colloquially known as the father of hyper-convergence. He observed that those same principles can be applied to the rest of the data center -- what he termed secondary workloads, that is, backup and recovery, test and development, analytics, files, and objects. "



"For Cohesity, it is all about continuing that transformation of the data center and connecting it seamlessly to the public cloud."



"We are a software-defined solution. We run on hyper-converged appliances, certified both by ourselves, x86, or Cisco UCS or HPE Proliant. So you have your choice. We run and consolidate backup and recovery, first and foremost, giving you an end-to-end solution for this most critical of workloads --and then, with our software platform, allowing you to extend it to the public cloud for test and dev , and also to consolidate on the platform files and objects, other analytics applications, and to use us for replication or even disaster recovery scenarios."



See video: https://youtu.be/t7OvAZulhjI





