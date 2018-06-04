Klas Telecom launches VoyagerSW26G 26-port GbE switch based on Cisco ESS 3300

Klas Telecom, a Cisco Solution Technology Integrator (STI), announced enhancements to its VoyagerSW26G rugged 26-port switch, which is based on Cisco’s new Embedded Services Switch (ESS) 3300. The added features are designed for tactical users in the public safety, government and military markets, where low size, weight and power (SWaP) are required. The switch is packaged in a chassis that meets military standard for ruggedization. The switch provides two 10 Gbps uplink SFP+ ports and twenty-four 1 GbE ports, eight of which are PoE enabled.



“The VoyagerSW26G provides next generation IE switch features such as PTP, MACsec and L2/L3 support,” said Klas Telecom Chief Technology Officer Frank Murray. “Our customers can utilize the VoyagerSW26G as an access switch for use with other Voyager products, like the Voyager Tactical Data Center (TDC), to unlock the full potential of our systems. Our collaboration with Cisco has been seamless from an engineering perspective and we greatly value the support the Cisco team has provided in realizing Cisco ESS 3300 as VoyagerSW26G.”



