John Stratton to step down as president of Verizon's global operations

John Stratton, Executive Vice President and President of Global Operations, will retire from Verizon by the end of 2018. Effective immediately, Stratton will step down from his current role and will support a smooth transition as a strategic advisor reporting to Lowell McAdam.



Verizon noted that Stratton, 57, has served the company and its predecessor, Bell Atlantic Mobile, for more than 25 years, holding a number of executive level positions. Since his appointment to EVP and President of Global Operations in 2015, Stratton has led and grown the company’s established businesses, including Verizon Wireless, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Verizon Consumer Markets, Verizon Business Markets, Verizon Partner Solutions and Verizon Connect (telematics).





