JASK raises $25M for Autonomous Security Operations Center platform

JASK, a start-up founded in 2015 with dual headquarters in San Francisco and Austin, announced $25 million in series B funding for its Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform.



The funding round was led by Kleiner Perkins with participation from early investors, including Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, TenEleven Ventures and Vertical Venture Partners. This brings JASK’s total funding to $39 million.



JASK’s mission is to modernize security operations by delivering an asset-independent, open platform that provides prioritized threat information with an autonomous workflow of what, where, why and how SOC analysts should take action.



The JASK ASOC platform automates much of the work of a tier one security analyst by correlating and analyzing vast amounts of data and summarizing the important information via JASK Insights™, streamlined notifications that indicate a combination of events or activities that should be investigated. JASK Insights contain all of the information in one actionable interface to help speed investigation and response times.



“Over the past 20 years, the challenge of sifting through the deluge of alerts has been like finding the needle in a haystack,” said Greg Martin, CEO and co-founder of JASK. “SOC teams now deal with a stack of needles and need to find the sharpest one. Technology can no longer hinder them, but rather support their workflows and improve their efficiency. Our Series B funding and partnership with Ted and Kleiner Perkins will help us accelerate our mission to deliver this technology.”