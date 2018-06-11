Italy’s national research network deploys Infinera's Cloud Xpress 2

GARR, Italy’s national research and education network, has deployed Infinera's Cloud Xpress 2, featuring the Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4), to meet growing bandwidth demands driven by scientific computing applications.



GARR’s network reaches approximately four million users and connects over 1,000 public institutions across Italy with other international networks worldwide.



Infinera said GARR deployed its Cloud Xpress 2 to increase capacity and enable dynamic resource sharing between supercomputing centers operated by the National Institute for Nuclear Physics and CINECA, Italy’s largest supercomputing consortium. The platform enables GARR to deliver 1.2 terabits per second of capacity with low latency between supercomputing centers. Infinera Instant Bandwidth enables GARR to activate additional capacity in minutes, reducing the initial cost of deployment while remaining responsive to bandwidth demands.



“GARR’s high-performance network infrastructure delivers critical services for the Italian academic and scientific community,” said Massimo Carboni, CTO. “It is imperative that our network delivers high capacity and low latency for important supercomputing and research projects using dedicated ultra-fast fiber links. The Infinera Cloud Xpress 2 meets these needs and enables GARR to accelerate service innovation to support the development of these critical projects.”



“Research and education networks deliver substantial amounts of data in real-time transmission and rely on networks with high capacity, scalability and low latency,” said Nick Walden, Infinera Senior Vice President, EMEA. “We are delighted to work with GARR to meet the increasing needs of the academic community and are committed to providing GARR with solutions that satisfy bandwidth demands with efficiency and low latency.”



