Intel outlines 5G reference design

Intel outline a new 5G infrastructure reference design developed in collaboration with partners, including Windriver, Radisys, Mavenir, and Amdocs. The design serves as a blueprint for communications service providers (CoSPs) seeking to deploy a software-defined, cloud-enabled, agile 5G-ready network.





End-to-end virtualized radio access network (vRAN) stack based on the Intel FlexRAN reference architecture

Wind River Titanium Cloud software

Radisys Layer 2 and 3 software

Mavenir virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC)

Amdocs network functions virtualization (NFV) technology powered by the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), with real-time orchestration of the Intel FlexRAN-based vNFs and full visualization of the end-to-end network

The set of pre-integrated solutions includes:"This virtualized, cloud-ready reference design offers the communications industry a path to 5G, allowing CoSPs to speed deployment of new services and jump-start their development of edge computing and services. It reduces the time to market thanks to pre-integrated components for interoperability and proven technology from Intel," stated Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the Communications Infrastructure Division in Intel’s Data Center Group.