Instagram crosses 1 billion user milestone, launches video platform

Instagram now has over 1 billion users, a major milestone for the service, which was launched in 2010.



Instagram also introduced IGTV, a new app for long-form, vertical video from Instagram creators. Videos can be up to one hour in length and will be sorted by channels. The service will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks.



https://www.facebook.com/InstagramEnglish/videos/2021766097857435/





