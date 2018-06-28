India's Sify picks Ciena

Chennai-based Sify Technologies Limited has selected Ciena’s converged packet optical for its backbone.



Sify's network reaches more than 1,400 cities and towns in India. Its Data Center Interconnect footprint covers more than 40 data centers in India and its Cloud Interconnect service provides on-demand access to leading public cloud and SAAS providers in India.



Ciena said its Waveserver Ai and 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms enable Sify to program its network to adapt to changing service requiremand Plan (MCP) software will give Sify real-time software control and improve network visibility.

ents in real-time while supporting large capacities in the metro networks. Ciena's PinPoint software will allow Sify to address with precision any potential trouble spots, while Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control



“As Sify Technologies supports more users, digital applications and connected things across India, they face the challenge of adapting to the demands being placed on their network. Ciena is committed to supporting Sify Technologies through its extensive experience and expertise, to deliver a more programmable infrastructure aided by software control and analytics to respond to changing network demands intuitively,” stated Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India.