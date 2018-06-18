IDC: IoT spending to hit $1.2 trillion in 2022

Internet of Things (IoT) spending will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% over the 2017-2022 forecast period and reach $1.2 trillion in 2022, according to IDC's latest Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide (version 2H17).



"The IoT market is at a turning point – projects are moving from proof of concept into commercial deployments," said Carrie MacGillivray, group vice president, Internet of Things and Mobility. "Organizations are looking to extend their investment as they scale their projects, driving spending for the hardware, software, services, and connectivity required to enable IoT solutions."



The IDC IoT Spending Guide details end-user adoption and spending across multiple segmentations. "The latest IoT Spending Guide release fully aligns to IDC's Industry Taxonomy. IDC said the consumer sector will lead IoT spending growth with a worldwide CAGR of 19%, followed closely by the insurance and healthcare provider industries. From a total spending perspective, discrete manufacturing and transportation will each exceed $150 billion in spending in 2022, making these the two largest industries for IoT spending. From an enterprise use case perspective, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) solutions will experience the fastest spending growth (29% CAGR) over the forecast period, followed by traffic management and connected vehicle security.



The Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide forecasts IoT spending for 14 technologies across 20 vertical industries in nine regions and 53 countries through 100 use cases. Unlike any other research in the industry, this comprehensive spending guide was designed to help vendors clearly understand the industry-specific opportunity for IoT technologies today.





