Venndor revenue from sales of infrastructure products (server, storage, and Ethernet switch) for cloud IT, including public and private cloud, grew 45.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2018 (1Q18), reaching $12.9 billion, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker.



"Hyperscaler datacenter expansion and refresh continued to drive overall cloud IT infrastructure growth in the first quarter," said Kuba Stolarski, research director for Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC.



"While all infrastructure segments continued their strong growth, public cloud has been growing the most. IDC expects this trend to continue through the end of 2018. Digital transformation initiatives such as edge computing and machine learning have been bringing new enterprise workloads into the cloud, driving up the demand for higher density configurations of cores, memory, and storage. As systems technology continues to evolve towards pooled resources and composable infrastructure, the emergence of these next-generation workloads will drive net new growth beyond traditional enterprise workloads."



Some highlights from the most recent report.





IDC raised its forecast for total spending on cloud IT infrastructure in 2018 to $57.2 billion with year-over-year growth of 21.3%.

Public cloud infrastructure quarterly revenue has more than doubled in the past three years to $9.0 billion in 1Q18, growing 55.8% year over year.

Private cloud revenue reached $3.9 billion for an annual increase of 26.5%.

The combined public and private cloud revenues now represent 46.1% of the total worldwide IT infrastructure spending, up from 41.8% a year ago.

Traditional (non-cloud) IT infrastructure revenue grew 22.0% from a year ago, although it has been generally declining over the past several years; at $15.1 billion in 1Q18 it still represents 53.9% of total worldwide IT infrastructure spending.

All regions grew their cloud IT Infrastructure revenue by double digits in 1Q18. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) grew revenue the fastest, by 74.7% year over year. Next were USA (43.6%), Middle East & Africa (MEA) (42.3%), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) (39.2%), Latin America (37.7%), Canada (29.4%), Western Europe (26.1%), and Japan (15.0%).



