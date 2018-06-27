Huawei signs 5G strategic agreement with China Unicom

Huawei sealed a 5G strategic partnership agreement with China Unicom. Financial terms were not disclosed.



As part of the partnership, Huawei and China Unicom will fully leverage their respective innovative strengths in 5G and focus on cooperation in E2E 5G technical verification, cooperation with vertical industry partners, building of the 5G ecosystem, and 5G service incubation and promotion.



"A decade ago, network evolution from 2G to 3G brought dramatic changes to the mobile Internet,” said Shao Guanglu, Vice President of China Unicom Group. “The next decade will witness 4G evolution to 5G. 5G technologies will usher in a fully-connected, intelligent world, in which there will be a faster and more extensive industrial revolution. China Unicom and Huawei will continue to deepen their cooperation in the 5G domain, focusing on 5G networking and business ecosystem construction to drive 5G development and the prosperity of 5G ecosystems and create a better-connected 5G world."



"5G will be the cornerstone of a fully connected, intelligent world. Integrated innovation of industry + technology + applications will drive the development of 5G. Huawei will continue to innovate in 5G technical solutions and applications and work with China Unicom to jointly build the 5G ecosystem alliance. We are committed to partnering with all industry players to pave the information highways of the digital era," Ryan Ding, Huawei's Executive Director and President of Huawei’s Carrier Business Group.