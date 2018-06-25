Huawei presents its CloudOptiX for optical transport transformation

At the Huawei Optical Innovation Forum held this week in Nice, France, Huawei presented its CloudOptiX cloud transport network vision, which calls for more extensive use of optical fiber at the access layer for broadband services and the uses the chain WDM/OTN transmission mode at the transport layer.



Huawei's CloudOptiX is aimed at this evolution of transport networks towards next-generation all-optical networks.



Alex Duan, Vice President of Huawei's Transmission Network Product Line, said, "Experience is king in the intelligence era. Optical networks need to evolve towards experience-drive networks. The four major continuous technological innovations of Huawei's CloudOptiX solution enable 400G high-performance ultra-broadband pipes, simplified and highly-reliable all-optical switching network architecture, and new OTN technologies that support lower latency, smaller granularities, and more connections. Coupled with the efficient and intelligent O&M enabled by the brain of optical networks, the solution builds the next-generation ultra-broadband, simplified, and intelligent optical networks for operators to improve service experience and achieve business success."



Some highlights:





Huawei proposes to upgrade CloudOptiX from 100G to 400G.

Huawei's proprietary CMS algorithm supports the evolution to 400G and beyond while maximizing the performance potential of optical components, maintaining a distance 20% further than the industry average.

Huawei has launched a unique 200G CFP high-performance compact optical module, which is half the size of the industry average and has a power consumption that is 45% lower than the industry average.

In optical transport, Huawei's next step is to deploy WDM devices at the network edge to transform "pipes" to "service bearer networks" through end-to-end OTN.

On the backbone layer, all-optical network 2.0 uses optical cross-connect backbone nodes to break the ceiling of cross-connect capacity in the electrical domain.