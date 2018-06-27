Huawei launches its FDD LTE "SPACE"

Huawei introduced its FDD LTE SPACE solution for improving LTE coverage, capacity, user experience, and service innovation.



The SPACE solution adds new capabilities to Huawei's platform based on the latest 3GPP Release 15. SPACE is an acronym standing for Services, Pervasive Coverage, Automation, Capacity Boosting, and Smooth Evolution.



S = Service. With cellular IoT technologies (enhanced NB-IoT and eMTC), a single cell is able to maintain a maximum of 50,000 connections. By using unique CPE and achieving a maximum of 5-time increase in spectrum efficiency by MIMO technology, site capacity will be increased by 10 times. WTTx suite enables precise provision and expansion on-demand, and helps operator quickly launch services. Now, WTTx is exploring the business like WTTe, WTTc, and WTTs. The average air interface latency of services is reduced to 50ms. By introducing Short TTI, the scheduling period for the air interface frames is further shortened, reducing the average air interface latency to 20 ms. Latency will become the third important user experience KPI after capacity and coverage. Shorter latency will greatly improve user experience of mobile games, red envelop grabbing, remote driving, LTE-V, and additional services, and support more low-latency services (such as remote control and V2X).



= Pervasive Coverage. SPACE incorporates the ‘AnySite‘ solution for coverage availability in five typical scenarios, including urban hotspot, residential area, indoor coverage holes, rural area and Railway, realize ubiquitous LTE coverage and lower the cost of new building site. AnySite is characterized by 3 highlights. First, it features easy site acquisition, small size, easy deployment, and environment friendliness; Second, Hybrid wireless backhaul (Licensed Plus unlicensed) will be introduced for density coverage; Third, innovative Bridge RU will increase the signal quality and benefit for depth indoor coverage (like high-rise elevator rooms).= Automation. Based on Huawei's unparalleled SingleRAN Pro platform, SPACE realizes intelligent wireless networks enabled with automatic management.= Capacity Boosting. Future. SPACE increases the network capacity by 10 times, dependent on the key technology, like multi-antenna (including 4T4R, 8T8R, and Massive MIMO), multi-band, multi-sector, and site densification. 4T4R has become the basic configuration for 5G-oriented networks. Operators will benefit from early deployment. With the six-sector solution, the capacity is further improved. 4T4R and the six-sector solution release the traffic in hotspot areas. Massive MIMO and TM9 fulfill traffic requirements in ultra-high hotspot areas.= Evolution. Based on the SingleRAN Pro platform, SPACE provides a unified hardware platform to quickly and efficiently build 5G target networks that are backward compatible with 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, so as to maximize return on investment of operators' live networks. In addition, it supports flexible network architecture in non-standalone (NSA) networking. Flexible spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G new radio (NR) maximizes resource efficiency and ensures excellent service experience in the 5G era.