Huawei announces 5G-oriented Discrete Spectrum Aggregation

Huawei released its 4.5G-based, 5G-oriented eLTE Discrete Spectrum Aggregation (eLTE-DSA) for energy utilities



Huawei said traditional narrowband solutions based on VHF (30 MHz to 300 MHz) and UHF (300 MHz to 3000 MHz) bands are flawed with low data rates, long latency, small capacity, which means they are unable to meet the demand for sustaining IoE growth.



Huawei has designed the eLTE-DSA solution to overcome the obstacles of traditional narrowband solutions and support IoE developments through leading advantages in Wireless Communications developed over the years.By aggregating discrete narrowband resources, Huawei said its solution achieves access with an end-to-end delay as low as 20 ms and a huge capacity of up to 4,000 users in a single cell. The transmission rates reach kbpss to Mbps and the module power consumption is as low as 0.15W. This solution noticeably improves spectrum efficiency, capacity and performance of the networks, enabling the energy industry to move seamlessly towards 5G-oriented IoE.Eric Sun, President of Huawei Enterprise Wireless Business, said: "Going wireless will provide the foundation for the Internet of Energy. 4.5G technology will enable the Internet of Things, and 5G will accelerate the connection of people and things. With leading technological advantages in 4.5G and 5G, Huawei has successfully developed the 4.5G-based, 5G-oriented eLTE-DSA solution."