HPE to invest $4 billion in Intelligent Edge technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to invest $4 billion in Intelligent Edge technologies and services over the next four years.



The plan calls for investments in research and development to advance and innovate new products, services and consumption models across a number of technology domains such as security, AI and machine learning, automation and edge computing. HPE said it intends to build out its portfolio of transformational advisory and professional services for the edge. HPE will also continue to advance Memory-Driven Computing. The company vowed support for open standards and open source technologies.



“Data is the new intellectual property, and companies that can distill intelligence from their data —whether in a smart hospital or an autonomous car—will be the ones to lead,” said Antonio Neri, president and chief executive officer, HPE. “HPE has been at the forefront of developing technologies and services for the Intelligent Edge, and with this investment, we are accelerating our ability to drive this growing category for the future. The next evolution in enterprise technology will be in edge-to-cloud architecture. Enterprises will require millions of distributed clouds that enable real-time insights and personalized experiences exactly where the action is happening.”