HPE launches cloud-based memory-driven computing sandbox

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is launching a cloud-based sandbox that allows clients to explore memory-driven computing applications and deliver proof-of-concepts at scale.
HPE Labs has been a pioneer of Memory-Driven Computing -- a new computing architecture that puts memory, not processing, at the center of the computing platform -- through its research project known as The Machine.
The Memory-Driven Computing Sandbox will feature HPE Superdome Flex with Software-Defined Scalable Memory, a new system enhancement under development and key technology output of The Machine research project. Software-Defined Scalable Memory includes new software and firmware advances that enable Superdome Flex’s industry-leading memory fabric to address significantly larger pools of shared memory than previously possible. The technology provides the ability to compose memory on the fabric and offers the ability to scale to 96 terabytes, all while offering faster and more resilient performance.
