HPE launches cloud-based memory-driven computing sandbox

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is launching a cloud-based sandbox that allows clients to explore memory-driven computing applications and deliver proof-of-concepts at scale.



HPE Labs has been a pioneer of Memory-Driven Computing -- a new computing architecture that puts memory, not processing, at the center of the computing platform -- through its research project known as The Machine.





“We believe that all data is valuable. Our vision for Memory-Driven Computing is to enable customers to capture, keep and refine every last bit of their data, up to 10,000 times faster than yesterday’s solutions,” said Beena Ammanath, global vice president, Artificial Intelligence, Data and Innovation, HPE. “The introduction of HPE Pointnext capabilities for Memory-Driven Computing will accelerate our ability to bring Memory-Driven Computing technologies to our customers and help them solve some of their most complex problems and more quickly than ever before.”The Memory-Driven Computing Sandbox will feature HPE Superdome Flex with Software-Defined Scalable Memory, a new system enhancement under development and key technology output of The Machine research project. Software-Defined Scalable Memory includes new software and firmware advances that enable Superdome Flex’s industry-leading memory fabric to address significantly larger pools of shared memory than previously possible. The technology provides the ability to compose memory on the fabric and offers the ability to scale to 96 terabytes, all while offering faster and more resilient performance.