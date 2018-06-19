HPE debuts GreenLake Hybrid Cloud

HPE introduced its GreenLake Hybrid Cloud for managing its enterprise customers' private infrastructure while optimizing integration with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack.
Unlike a traditional managed service, HPE said its GreenLake will provide an automated, cloud-native model that eliminates the need for organizations to hire or train new staff to oversee and manage cloud implementations.
"Enterprises need a fast, simple way to optimize their public and on-premises clouds to enable applications and data under a common operating model,” said Ana Pinczuk, SVP and GM of HPE Pointnext. “HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud is a breakthrough solution that removes the complexity of operating multiple clouds and enables customers to maintain control, reduce costs and accelerate time to value."
