HPE debuts GreenLake Hybrid Cloud

HPE introduced its GreenLake Hybrid Cloud for managing its enterprise customers' private infrastructure while optimizing integration with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack.



Unlike a traditional managed service, HPE said its GreenLake will provide an automated, cloud-native model that eliminates the need for organizations to hire or train new staff to oversee and manage cloud implementations.



"Enterprises need a fast, simple way to optimize their public and on-premises clouds to enable applications and data under a common operating model,” said Ana Pinczuk, SVP and GM of HPE Pointnext. “HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud is a breakthrough solution that removes the complexity of operating multiple clouds and enables customers to maintain control, reduce costs and accelerate time to value."



https://www.hpe.com/us/en/services/it-consumption.html





