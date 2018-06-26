Google Clouds adds high-performance file storage

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) announced a new high-performance storage service for users who need to create, read and write large files with low latency.



The new Cloud Filestore is managed file storage for applications that require a file system interface and a shared file system. It gives users a simple, integrated, native experience for standing up fully managed network-attached storage (NAS) with their Google Compute Engine and Kubernetes Engine instances.



Two tiers are offered. A high-performance Premium tier is $0.30 per GB per month, and the midrange performance Standard tier is $0.20 per GB per month in us-east1, us-central1, and us-west1 (Other regions vary).



