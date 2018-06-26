Google Cloud readies launch in Los Angeles

Google Cloud Platform is ready to launch a new Los Angeles cloud region next month, joining its current regions or Oregon, Iowa, South Carolina and northern Virginia.



The new Los Angeles cloud region will target the aerospace, music, media and entertainment industries of southern California.



"Los Angeles is a global hub for fashion, music, entertainment, aerospace, and more—and technology is essential to strengthening our status as a center of invention and creativity,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “We are excited that Google Cloud has chosen Los Angeles to provide infrastructure and technology solutions to our businesses and entrepreneurs.”



https://cloudplatform.googleblog.com/