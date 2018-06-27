Google Cloud offers hardware data transfer appliance for postal shipping

Google Cloud Platform announced two hardware appliances for helping users transfer large quantities of data into their service. The appliances slide into a 19" rack and can be used for migrating data center stores to the Google Cloud.



The service comes in two configurations: 100TB or 480TB of raw storage capacity. The 100TB model is priced at $300, plus express shipping (approximately $500); the 480TB model is priced at $1,800, plus shipping (approximately $900).



