Google Cloud Platform announced two hardware appliances for helping users transfer large quantities of data into their service. The appliances slide into a 19" rack and can be used for migrating data center stores to the Google Cloud.
The service comes in two configurations: 100TB or 480TB of raw storage capacity. The 100TB model is priced at $300, plus express shipping (approximately $500); the 480TB model is priced at $1,800, plus shipping (approximately $900).
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Google Cloud offers hardware data transfer appliance for postal shipping
