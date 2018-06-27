Gigalight Launches Low-Cost 40G QSFP+ LR4

Gigalight introduced a new, lower cost 40G QSFP+ LR4 10km optical transceiver.



The company said it has optimized the cost this new generation 40G transceiver by applying its mature 100G optical engine technology to the development of the 40G optical module. Previously, Gigalight has been producing the 40G QSFP+ LR4 optical modules through external sourcing of TOSA and ROSA.



The transmitter of the new generation 40G QSFP+ LR4 optical module adopts Gigalight’s self-made Mini TO and AWG chip, and the receiver adopts the COB packaging technology, which greatly optimizes the cost.



The new generation of 40G QSFP+ LR4 optical module supports both 40GE and OTU3 dual-rate applications and fully supports no error optical transmission over a single mode fiber link of up to 10km distance.



