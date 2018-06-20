GÉANT scales pan-European backbone with Coriant Groove G30

GÉANT, which operates the backbone network that interconnects the national research and education networks in Europe, has selected the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform and Coriant Transcend Chorus transport network management solution to scale its European backbone network.



Coriant's DCI solution enables GÉANT to boost network capacity across core PoP sites, including London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Paris, Geneva, and Marseilles.



“The research and education communities that GÉANT and its National Research and Education Network (NREN) partners serve have always been at the forefront of requirements on network capabilities,” said Bram Peeters, Chief Network Operations Officer, GÉANT. “Bandwidth demands continue to grow dramatically across many scientific disciplines, and with Coriant’s cost-optimized Groove G30 solution we expect to be able to bring the right levels of capacity and resiliency to keep in step with this evolution.”



Coriant said GÉANT selected its Groove G30 platform for its ultra-compact 1RU form factor, low power consumption, and the ability to support pay-as-you-grow scalability with its highly modular SLED-based system design.



Initial deployment of the Groove G30, which supports resilient high-capacity router interconnect between core data center facilities, leverages programmable 100G, 150G, and 200G coherent line-side transmission enabled by Coriant CloudWave Optics technology. The Coriant solution for GÉANT includes the Coriant Transcend Chorus transport network management system.



“GÉANT and its NREN partners play a critical role in Europe by providing the robust infrastructure that allows the best and brightest minds to collaborate virtually and drive innovation by accelerating research,” said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "We are excited to advance our technology collaboration with GÉANT and help them continue to deliver the service performance and scale that more than 50 million research and education users rely on.”





