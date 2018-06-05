FWD: PCCW builds software automation for global cloud connections

An interview with Paul Gampe, CTO of PCCW Global.



In November of last year, PCCW Global acquired the software, the intellectual property, and importantly the software team of Console Connect. And since that acquisition, we've been integrating the Console Connect platform into our network.



Console Connect is one of the first Software-defined interconnection platforms that allow our enterprise customers, our trading partners, and our SaaS and cloud providers to seamlessly interconnect using our global network. Say that an enterprise wants to connect to a SaaS partner, a trading partner, one of the large public clouds. I can use this platform to create a profile and account and subscribe to a plan. The Console Connect platform will orchestrate connectivity from my port on the global network through to those cloud providers or through to those trading partners.



I think one of the key advantages of the Console Connect platform is that the core of the platform is designed around a social experience. So, if you pause and think for a moment, about what you would actually have to do to connect to Box or Dropbox, one of the big SaaS providers, the key part is being able to track down the actual network engineer who would accept that connection request.



At the core of the Console Connect platform is a true social network. Once you found the network that you wish to connect to, you can chat or interact with the other party and then begin to negotiate a connection, whether it be the point of location that you wish to connect or the bandwidth that which you wish to connect to. So, it really is a social network.















The other attribute that I think has made this marriage of PCCW Global's tier one network and the Console Connect platform so successful is the fact that we designed the product to be vendor agnostic through our southbound interface. Facing the network was previously a different hardware vendor, and as we moved to the PCCW Global network, we were able to very quickly port our platform to integrate with a new network vendor. So within the first hundred days, the platform was already up and running.

The real advantage for customers is that the enterprises are moving to the cloud. And as more and more applications move to outside the enterprise firewall, they discover that trying to connect to those applications over the public Internet have lots of challenges, whether it be the variability of latency, the insecurity and the lack of predictability. What we provide our enterprise customers is guaranteed high throughput, secure network connectivity to any cloud provider that they choose to connect to, and importantly, to any other SaaS player that chooses to be part of the ecosystem. So not all at SAS applications are hosted in the cloud, but every trading partner you may wish to interact with is hosted in the cloud. We provide both that enterprise-to-cloud and also enterprise-to-enterprise connectivity, which we think is unique to the platform.