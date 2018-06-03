FWD: GTT builds its global network – part 1

Through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions, GTT Communications is rapidly transforming itself from a little-known IP networking specialist based in McLean, Virginia into a top-tier carrier with enormous transatlantic and European fiber routes. The initials GTT stand for Global Telecom and Technology and this gives us an idea of its ambitions. Over the past dozen years, GTT has acquired another network operator roughly every twelve months. There have been two really big deals – Hibernia Networks and Interoute – which really put the industry on notice that a major new player has entered the picture. Some of the companies that GTT has devoured were themselves highly-acquisitive. The result is a patched-together enterprise that must make the most of its diversified company culture, operating systems, and multivendor infrastructure. GTT’s track record in this regard is strong as a result of its many previous integrations.



Interoute's European footprint



Last week, GTT completed its acquisition of Interoute, operator of one of Europe’s largest independent fiber networks and cloud networking platforms, for approximately EUR 1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) in cash. To pull off this deal, GTT brought in Aleph Capital Partners LLP and Crestview Partners, who together funded $175 million into GTT.



Interoute was privately-held and its major investors included The Sandoz Family Foundation, which was established in 1964 by the sculptor and painter Edouard-Marcel Sandoz, the son of the founder of Sandoz SA of Basel (now Novartis SA). Additional Interoute investors include London-based Aleph Capital, and New York-based Crestview Partners – the same ones who have now invested more into the new GTT.



Interoute, which was founded in 1995 and is based in London, operates an extensive European fiber backbone that spans 72,000 route kilometers and connects nearly 200 data centers and colocation facilities. Interoute also owns 15 of its own data centers and 33 colocation facilities. Interoute’s European infrastructure is also known for its direct interconnection to many subsea cables landing on the continent, including the SEACOM cable connecting Europe to the Middle East and the eastern coast of Africa.



Interoute’s customers include international enterprises, as well as the world’s major service providers, ICPs and OTT providers. The company also operates 18 Interoute Virtual Data Centres (VDCs) globally, including three in Asia-Pacific, which are tied into its fiber backbone. In October 2017, Interoute launched its "Edge SD-WAN" service.



Interoute offers transport services (wavelength, Carrier Ethernet, managed bandwidth, storage connect, IP transit, cloud connect) and infrastructure services (dark fiber and data center colocation).

Interoute reported revenues of €718 million and adjusted EBITDA of €165 million for the 12 months ending September 30, 2017.



Interoute itself was a patchwork of merged networks. The company was deeply impacted by telecom bubble, forcing a bankruptcy reorganization. After this was settled in 2003, Interoute began to build its transcontinental backbone through a series of acquisitions, including the Ebone portion of the KPNQwest NV network, Virtue Broadcasting’s Media Services Division, Central European Communications Holdings BV (CECOM), VIA NET.WORKS; and PSINet’s European operations.



In 2014, Interoute acquired UK-based Vtesse group for an undisclosed sum. Vtesse operates an extensive fiber network connecting 55 data centers and 48 major towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales. Vtesse also operated a Tier 3 data center, situated 25 minutes from central London, with 2,700m² space, capable of accommodating 877 racks at 5kW each via a 5MW power supply. This complement Interoute’s own London City data centers, offering a suburban disaster recovery site. At the time of this deal four years ago, Vtesse claimed as customers some of the largest companies in the UK, such as IBM, ARUP, Redstone and Logicalis. Its enterprise customers included Lloyds TSB, Poundland, Friends Provident, Invesco, DEFRA the AA, and others.



In 2015, Interoute agreed to acquire European managed services provider Easynet for an enterprise value of £402 million. This acquisition was, in part, aimed at accelerating Interoute’s virtual data center business.



Interoute’s financial metrics from 2017



It’s hard to say whether Interoute retained these customers from Vtesse and Easynet, although presumably, its extensive European fiber backbone would have proven attractive to any multinational player in the UK. We do know that in 2017 Interoute sought new investors and in so doing, disclosed many of its financial performance metrics.



In mid-August 2017, Interoute published financial results and operational metrics for the first half of 2017. Total recurring revenue amounted to EUR 338.6 million, down 2.25% from the EUR 346.4 million for the first half of 2016.



Worryingly, Interoute’s forward-looking total signed contract value dropped from EUR 317 million in the first half of 2016 to EUR 238.6 million in the first half of 2017. This indicates a significant loss of contracts. Enterprise service contracts dropped from EUR 156 million in 1H2016 to EUR 123.3 in 1H2017; and Easynet contracts dropped from EUR 120.5 million in 1H2016 to EUR 52.9 million in 1H2017. Network services however improved from EUR 42.6 million in 1H2016 to EUR 62.3 million in 1H2017. Nevertheless, EBITDA was on an upward trend, rising from EUR 49.7 million in 1H2016 to EUR 72.1 million in 1H2017. The company said total churn for the six months ended 30 June 2017 remained stable against the six months ended 30 June 2016. T



Like many network operators, Interoute trimmed its CAPEX budget in 2017. For the first half of the year, CAPEX was only EUR 36.1 million, down from EUR 43.2 million for the first half of 2016.

Interoute’s revenue consisted of two major categories: Enterprise Digital Platform services (57%) and Network Services (36%). For FY 2016, the revenue breakdown was as follows:





Enterprise connectivity – EUR 290 million, 40% of total revenue

Enterprise computing – EUR 75 million, 10% of total revenue

Enterprise UCaaS – EUR 41 million, 6% of total revenue

Enterprise managed security – EUR 9 million, 1% of total revenue

Network transport – EUR 142 million, 19% of total revenue

Network infrastructure – EUR 74 million, 10% of total revenue

Co-location – EUR 47 million, 6% of total revenue

Interoute was also known for developing its own flavor of the hybrid public/private cloud. Its Virtual Data Centre (VDC) lets enterprises create Public & Private environments connected via its fiber backbone. The goal is to offer a low-latency, high-performance Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) with auto-hybrid capabilities. Instead of being tied to just one physical data center, enterprises could leverage Interoute’s geographically distributed data centers as though they were a single facility. The VDC service can be controlled via Interoute’s online interface or API, which directs customer data into any of the 17 VDC cloud zones worldwide. Customers retain the ability to choose where data and applications are hosted, but they are not constrained geographically. Current Interoute VDC locations include Stockholm, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Zurich, London (x2), Slough, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Istanbul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Los Angeles and New York. Interoute has previously claimed a performance advantage in both latency and throughput for its Virtual Data Centre service, both within Europe and across the Atlantic.