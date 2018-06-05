Frontier picks Nokia XGS-PON to deliver 10G business and residential services

Frontier Communications will deploy Nokia's XGS-PON technology to deliver faster broadband speeds to business and residential customers. The phased roll out of the new enhanced services will initially focus on the greater Dallas/Fort Worth areas of Texas before expanding to the rest of the state along with Florida and California.



Specifically, Frontier is extending its Nokia 7360 deployment with next-generation PON line cards. These allow Frontier to deploy XGS-PON or TWDM-PON on the same card with a pluggable optic swap.



Nokia's Next generation PON supports both traditional and SDAN (Software Defined Access Network) approach. The temperature-hardened 7360 supports 100G network uplinks/rings in CO and many cabinet based deployment options.



Steve Gable, CTO and EVP at Frontier Communications, said: "We are excited to be working with Nokia on solutions that bring multi-Gigabit services to the home and quickly scale to 10 Gigabits and beyond. Nokia's platform will enable us to effectively support xDSL, P2P fiber, GPON and 10Gbps PON requirements and gain the flexibility to seamlessly evolve into future PON technologies. Nokia's solutions will enhance the customer experience by offering a Frontier fiber-powered internet that is as fast as it is reliable."