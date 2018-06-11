Foundry.ai raises $67 million for enterprise AI

Foundry.ai, a start-up based in Washington, D.C., announced $67 million in funding for its artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for large enterprises
.
Foundry has launched four businesses to date:
- Vizual.ai, which provides image optimization to web publishers and e-commerce businesses;
- Supplier.ai, which allows enterprises to improve procurement economics through improved vendor selection, pricing and risk management;
- HUD.ai, which empowers go-to-market professionals selling large enterprise solutions to improve the quality and quantity of personalized, high-impact outreach; and
- Curia.ai, which provides advanced decision optimization tools to healthcare provider networks.
"In every global 2000 C-suite and boardroom, someone is asking the question, 'How will AI impact our business?'," said Ned Brody, co-founder of Foundry.ai. "Foundry's new funding will allow us to build a significantly greater number of Practical AI businesses, creating AI solutions that focus on replicable, every-day decision improvements that drive immediate profitability increases."
https://www.foundry.ai/
- Foundry.ai was founded by Jim Manzi, who previously was founder and CEO of Applied Predictive Technologies.
