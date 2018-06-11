Foundry.ai raises $67 million for enterprise AI

Foundry.ai, a start-up based in Washington, D.C., announced $67 million in funding for its artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for large enterprises

.

Foundry has launched four businesses to date:





Vizual.ai, which provides image optimization to web publishers and e-commerce businesses;

Supplier.ai, which allows enterprises to improve procurement economics through improved vendor selection, pricing and risk management;

HUD.ai, which empowers go-to-market professionals selling large enterprise solutions to improve the quality and quantity of personalized, high-impact outreach; and

Curia.ai, which provides advanced decision optimization tools to healthcare provider networks.

Foundry.ai was founded by Jim Manzi, who previously was founder and CEO of Applied Predictive Technologies.

"In every global 2000 C-suite and boardroom, someone is asking the question, 'How will AI impact our business?'," said Ned Brody, co-founder of Foundry.ai. "Foundry's new funding will allow us to build a significantly greater number of Practical AI businesses, creating AI solutions that focus on replicable, every-day decision improvements that drive immediate profitability increases."