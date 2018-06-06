Fortinet acquires Bradford Network for endpoint visibility

Fortinet has acquired Bradford Networks for an undisclosed sum.



Bradford, which was founded in 2000 and is based in Boston, provides a Network Sentry solution that continuously assesses the risk of every user and endpoint, and automatically contains compromised devices that act as backdoors for cyber criminals. The platform integrates with leading endpoint security, firewall and threat detection solutions to enhance the fidelity of security events with contextual awareness.



Fortinet said the acquisition enhances its own Security Fabric by converging access control and IoT security solutions to provide large enterprise with broader visibility and security for their complex networks including:





Complete, continuous, agentless visibility of endpoints, users, trusted and untrusted devices and applications accessing the network including IoT and headless devices.

Enhanced IoT security through device micro-segmentation, dynamic classification of headless devices by type, profile, as well as automatic policy assignment to enable granular isolation of unsecure devices, all using a simple web user interface.

Accurate event triage and threat containment in seconds through automated workflow integrations that prevent lateral movement.

Easy, cost-effective deployment due to highly scalable architecture that eliminates deployment at every location of a multi-site installation.





“We are excited to join with Fortinet, the leader in network security to deliver exceptional visibility and security at scale to large enterprise organizations. Bradford Networks’ technology is already integrated with Fortinet’s Security Fabric including FortiGate, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch and FortiAP products to minimize the risk and impact of cyber threats in even the toughest security environments such as critical infrastructure - power, oil and gas and manufacturing,” stated Rob Scott, chief executive officer, Bradford Networks.