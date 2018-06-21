FirstNet enrolls first 1,000 Public Safety Agencies

More than 1,000 public safety agencies across 52 states and territories have joined FirstNet, nearly doubling the network’s adoption since April.



FirstNet is the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders which is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership.



“First responders across the country are saying ‘yes’ to THEIR network,” said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T-FirstNet. “We believe FirstNet is a nationwide asset to public safety – one that is helping first responders more easily, safely and effectively carry out their lifesaving mission. And we couldn’t be more honored to be charged with delivering it.”



The nearly 100,000 FirstNet connections are helping transform emergency communications. Since May, first responders have used FirstNet to respond to: active shooter situations, floods, large events like the 2018 Volvo Ocean Race, search and recovery missions in remote locations, tornadoes, and wildfires.