Facebook to build its next hyperscale data center in Alabama

Facebook has chosen Huntsville, Alabama for its next hyperscale data center location.



Facebook estimates it will invest $750 million in the 970,000 square foot facility.



As with its other data centers, Facebook committed to 100% renewable energy and is looking at new solar projects in the area. The company says it is working with the Tennessee Valley Authority to establish a renewable energy tariff that will let other qualifying customers buy new renewable resources as well.



The Huntsville Data Center could be operational in 2020.









The data center will use outside air to cool its servers. Facebook will build one of its hyperscale data centers in Eagle Mountain, Utah. The 970,000 square foot Eagle Mountain Data Center will be powered by 100% renewable energy.Facebook said the Eagle Moutain project represents an investment of more than $750 million.The data center will use outside air to cool its servers.