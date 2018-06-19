Facebook open sources binary optimization and layout tool

Facebook has decided to open source a binary optimization and layout tool (BOLT) that optimizes the placement of instructions in memory, thereby reducing CPU execution time by 2 percent to 15 percent.



BOLT rearranges code inside functions based on their execution profile.



Facebook said the tool was proven to be very efficient with its highly complex services which are driven by very large source code bases.



https://code.facebook.com/posts/605721433136474/accelerate-large-scale-applications-with-bolt/



