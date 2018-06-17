Equinix to host Vocus Australia Singapore Cable POP in its data centers

The new subsea cable system offers additional points of presence to address rising interconnection demand between Australia and Southeast Asia



Equinix will host the Vocus-owned Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) in its International Business ExchangeTM (IBX) data centers in Singapore and across six metros in Australia, including the Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Perth and points of presence (PoP) in Sydney and Melbourne already announced.







The ASC is a 4,600-kilometer subsea cable that will connect Singapore and Australia and is expected to be completed and operational by Q1 FY19. The new pathway from Western Australia to Southeast Asia, and additional capacity, will also serve to boost the strength of Australia's internet landscape.The Equinix points of presence will provide the ASC cable will onward connecting to more than 155 networks across the region.Equinix noted that it is currently engaged with multiple submarine cable projects, including: SSCN (California - Sydney); AEConnect-1 (New York - London); Hibernia Express (New York - London); C-Lion1 (Germany - Finland); Trident (Australia - Indonesia - Singapore); Globenet (Florida - Brazil); Asia Pacific Gateway (China - Hong Kong - Japan - South Korea - Malaysia - Taiwan - Thailand - Vietnam - Singapore); Hawaiki Cable (U.S. – Australia – New Zealand); Gulf Bridge International Cable System (Middle East - Europe); FASTER (U.S. West Coast - Japan); Seabras-1 (New York - Sao Paulo); Monet (Florida - Brazil), Eastern Light (Nordic region), MAREA (U.S. East Coast – Spain), BRUSA (U.S. East Coast – Brazil) and ASC (Australia – Singapore)."We are delighted that Equinix is expanding the reach and availability of the ASC cable by connecting it directly into nine of their sites across Australia and Singapore. The Vocus terrestrial network has vast reach throughout Australia, New Zealand and now into Asia. Combining the extensive interconnection ecosystems in Equinix, with the far-reaching Vocus network, we will provide customers with easy and low-cost access to all of their partners from Singapore to major metropolitan cities in Australia," stated Michael Simmons, Interim CEO of Vocus.