EKINOPS cites growth in FlexRate 100G + 200G modules

EKINOPS reported strong sales momentum its FlexRate solutions that provide 100 Gbps and 200 Gbps services in the same compact module.



The company cited double-digit growth for these next-generation service modules over four successive quarters since they were first delivered to customers in 2017. EKINOPS said the modules have been installed in over 15 new customer networks in just nine months.



“While we knew we had the right solution when we came to market with these new FlexRate modules and were optimistic for their success, even our best-case forecast models underestimated the demand we are now seeing for them,” said François Xavier Ollivier, Co-Founder & COO of Ekinops.









The two new modules – the PM 200FRS02 and PM 200FRS02-SF – employ dual QSFP28 client ports with software-selectable line side modulation that can be provisioned as either DP-QPSK or 16QAM to create 100G or 200G transport links. The new generation modules occupy only one-third the space of previous equipment, occupying only a single slot in an Ekinops 360 chassis, for three times the capacity per shelf. This makes it possible to fit up to 1.2 terabits per second of capacity in only two rack units. In addition, the PM 200FRS02-SF provides single fiber operation, giving service providers the option of cutting fiber costs in half.



Ekinops is also adding to the flexibility of the modules by introducing the PM 100G-AGG companion card for multiplexing up to ten 10G multiprotocol client services into a G.709 standard OTU4 that connects to one client port on the PM 200FRS02 or PM 200FRS02-SF.



