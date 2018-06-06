EE to launch 5G trial in London in October

EE, which operates the UK's biggest mobile network, plans to launch a live 5G trial network in East London in October.



The EE 5G trial will encompass 10 sites around East London in areas including City Road, Old Street, Hoxton Square, St Paul’s and Chiswell Street. EE will be using social media channels to sign-up the first 5 small business and 5 residences to test the service.



EE said it aims to be the first UK operator to launch 5G, but did not commit to a rollout date.



Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “This live trial is a big step forward in making the benefits of 5G a reality for our customers, and in making sure that the UK is at the front of the pack for 5G technology. We’re focusing our resource and experience across EE and BT to ensure that we continue to lead the UK market with a mobile network that keeps giving our customers the best speeds and the best coverage. 5G is a fundamental part of our work to build a converged, smart network that keeps our customers connected to the things that matter most.”



