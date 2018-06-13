ECI expands Muse portfolio with multivendor NMS

ECI announced today the availability of its Muse multivendor network management system (NMS) module of its Elastic Services Platform to aid in simplifying operations in multivendor environments.



ECI's Muse enables customers to onboard, provision and manage network elements from different vendors simply and easily all from a single-seat, network management system. The multivendor NMS provides a comprehensive visual status of all network elements. It also accelerates mean time to repair (MTTR) by allowing operators to localize faults quickly and perform right-first-time repair procedures.



ECI said its new multivendor NMS module provides end-to-end visibility and control of network elements and even provides a centralized management system for network elements that do not currently have their own management systems deployed. Devices can be managed directly under the module or elements can be managed under ECI’s LightSOFT network management system. With the multivendor NMS, management of resources is made simple with an advanced ergonomically designed GUI (graphical user interface) and on-screen tools which accelerate operational activities. Integrated network assurance allows operators to rapidly identify network failures and initiate the correct actions the first time, to maintain maximized service continuity and availability.



“Today’s telecommunications networks are becoming more and more multivendor as customers are increasingly demanding best in class solutions for each aspect of their network. Now, 5G is around the corner and this will place added pressures on the network. Network operators need to meet this demand while building the network towards the future, all while maximizing current network investments and resources,” said Gali Malkiel, head of software line of business at ECI. “Operators should not be limited to deciding on an investment solely based on the technology currently being deployed. They need to be empowered to build a network using the best technologies available to provide the best experience to customers while ensuring the best return on investment.”



The new module is made available through the Muse modular software suite and ECI’s overarching Elastic Services Platform launched earlier this year with the purpose of introducing increased functionality and automation, better performance and faster time to market.



http://www.ecitele.com/muse-applications







