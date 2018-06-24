Telekom densifies its mobile network -- 36K base stations in 2021

Deutsche Telekom announced the recent commissioning of nearly 300 new mobile base stations in Germany. Deutsche Telekom said an 163,000 additional customers can now access its LTE network. Population coverage increased by 0.2 percentage points to the current 94.4 percent.



Deutsche Telekom also announced plans to increase number of mobile base stations in Germany from 27,000 in 2017 to 36,000 in 2021.



“Focusing solely on fixed-network expansion when it comes to the gigabit society is a short-sighted approach,” says Walter Goldenits, Chief Technology Officer at Telekom Deutschland. “With respect to 5G we cannot afford to ease up with mobile communications expansion. We must continue to drive infrastructure expansion forward. Deutsche Telekom is the leader in Germany when it comes to expanding networks. We do not talk. We build.”



http://www.telekom.de/schneller