CyrusOne plans massive data center campus in Mesa, Arizona

CyrusOne, which currently operates 45 data center facilities across the United States, Europe and Asia (NASDAQ: CONE), has acquired 68.227 acres in Mesa, Arizona for the development of a new data center cloud campus.



The new campus, located in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park, is planned to have five buildings with up to 198 MW of critical power to power the new era of cloud computing services for Fortune 1000 clients.



“CyrusOne continues to see heavy demand for cloud services among new and existing customers in the Phoenix-metro area. As the preeminent data center service provider for cloud services, we are always listening to our customer base in terms of where we need to be and what services we need to offer,” said Kevin Timmons, CTO, CyrusOne. “Officials in Mesa and Sunbelt have been great partners and we are proud to work alongside them as we help usher in a new era of jobs, growth and investment for the local community.”



