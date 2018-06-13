Coriant to resell nuPSYS data center automation tools

Coriant will market, sell, and support nuPSYS’ automation and visualization solutions worldwide. The companies said they are already engaged with multiple Tier-1 prospective customers for these.



nuPSYS provides data center and wireless cell site automation and visualization solutions (nuVIZ) including simultaneous and correlated 3D-Network-IoT triple views (physical-logical-cameras/sensors), supporting full lifecycle management from design to monitoring. nuVIZ enables Virtual-Presence and significant automation resulting in substantial cost, time and risks savings for data center and cell site design and operations, for Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), mobile and wired networks, and IoT.



“Our teaming with nuPSYS enhances the value proposition Coriant can offer its global customers with disruptive innovation optimized for new service creation and significant cost savings,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Digital Marketing, Coriant.



http://www.nupsys.com

http://www.coriant.com