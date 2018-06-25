CoreSite will be launching an enhanced Open Cloud Exchange platform next month based Ciena’s Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestrator (MDSO), which is an open and vendor-agnostic software solution that rapidly creates, deploys, and automates the end-to-end provisioning of network services spanning the WAN, data center, and cloud.



The enhanced CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange platform will provide customers with improved functionality and additional features, including support for single port connections to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, enhanced capacity management capabilities, support for 100Gbps connections, and robust API functionality.



CoreSite says its Open Cloud Exchange is its fastest-growing interconnection product, providing customers with direct access to leading public and private cloud providers, along with network and solution providers, including AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Alibaba Cloud, Faction and PacketFabric. It is available across all 8 of CoreSite’s markets.



“Innovative data center providers like CoreSite understand the benefit of leveraging advanced software solutions to not only reduce network complexity and costs, but to help accelerate service delivery and provide a best-in-class customer experience. Ciena’s Blue Planet solution accomplishes these goals by providing software control and intelligent automation capabilities that will enable CoreSite’s network providers to truly adapt to rapidly changing IT environments,” said Kailem Anderson, Vice President of Software and Services at Ciena.



"We are excited to work with Ciena’s world-class development team to create for our customers an exceptional Open Cloud Exchange upgrade to provide our customers innovative ways to efficiently and effectively customize and optimize their network architecture,” said Brian Warren, Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering at CoreSite. “This new platform will provide our customers with the ability to quickly adapt to new demands, while maintaining full self-service control of network transformation.”



