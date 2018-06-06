Commvault adds tie-in to Alibaba Cloud

Commvault, which specializes in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, announced a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud to deliver scalable hybrid cloud data management solutions. The strategic partnership includes the joint delivery of:
- Integrated features on a single unified platform
- Advanced centralized support
- Innovative, personalized offerings
Dajiang Han, Head of Global Alliance, Alibaba Cloud Global said, "We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with Commvault and concertedly empower our customers through advanced cloud computing and data management capabilities. Digital transformation is the new benchmark for companies amidst an increasingly competitive landscape, and data is at the core of this journey. As cloud continues to serve as the backbone of today's digital economy, Alibaba Cloud and Commvault are committed to deliver innovative technologies to address the ever-growing challenges in data storage, processing, management and protection."
"The strategic combination of Commvault's leadership in backup & recovery and moving data to, from and between clouds and Alibaba Cloud's strengths will provide customers with scalable and secure cloud data solutions, while supporting the acceleration of digital transformations across the globe," said Owen Taraniuk, Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships and Market Development, Commvault.
- Commvault has existing cloud partnership with multiple players, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
