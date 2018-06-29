Comcast suffers big outage after fiber cuts

On Friday, 30-June-2018 Comcast suffered a major outage impacting users across the United States. The disruption appeared to last 4-5 hours. There was no word on how many of Comcast's 26 million broadband customers were affected.



In a statement, Comcast said: "We identified 2 unrelated fiber cuts to our network backbone providers. Our engineers are restoring services to business & residential internet, tv & voice customers. Apologies to those affected."





