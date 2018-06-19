Colt activates U.S. network

Colt has connected 13 major cities in North America, including New York, San Francisco and Chicago, to its dense Asian and European metro networks, which is made up of more than 870 data centers and 26,000 fiber-connected buildings.



Colt services available in the US include; enterprise bandwidth services up to 100Gbps, delivered over entire wavelengths and Ethernet, with private network options, and a number of wholesale services.



Colt’s On Demand bandwidth provisioning is available to businesses in Europe and Asia, with the service launching in Q4 in the US.



“Colt has been disrupting the market for more than 25 years, from our beginning as the only challenger to the local incumbents in the City of London to today, where we are a global network challenger that thinks and acts differently in a rapidly consolidating US market,” said Carl Grivner, Chief Executive Officer of Colt. “We know from our experience that business agility and the need for real-time response to customers is vital for large enterprises and financial firms. Colt is able to deliver on both counts. We’re privately held, affiliated with Fidelity Investments, and have the freedom to act extremely rapidly in a market characterized by unique, on-demand requirements.”





