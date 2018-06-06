Cloudera posts Q1 revenue of $103 million, up 29% yoy

Cloudera, which specializes in enterprise analytic data solutions powered by Apache Hadoop, reported total revenue of $102.7 million for its first quarter fiscal 2019, ended April 30, 2018, an increase of 29% from the first quarter of fiscal 2018. GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $50.4 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $222.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $24.4 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $30.3 million in the year-ago period. GAAP net loss per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.35 per share. Non-GAAP net loss per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.17 per share.



"The rapidly connecting world is driving every enterprise in every industry to go through a digital transformation in order to remain competitive in this modern era. Data is the foundation of digital transformation. A completely new architecture and set of technologies is required for enterprises to leverage and gain meaningful insight from data," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer. "To better-position Cloudera for the next evolution of the market -- machine learning, analytics and cloud -- we are focusing our innovation and go-to-market initiatives on these high growth areas and the line of business executives responsible for digital transformation."



Some highlights





Subscription revenue was up 33% year-over-year to $85.9 million

Subscription revenue represented 84% of total revenue, up from 81% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 85%, up from 84% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018

Dollar-based net expansion rate was 132% for the quarter



