CloudBees raises $62 million for enterprise DevOps

CloudBees, which offers a DevOps suite for enterprises, closed $62 million in growth funding comprised of $37 million of equity led by Delta-v Capital and $25 million of growth financing from Golub Capital’s Late Stage Lending business.



CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks.



"In the few, short years since founding CloudBees, we have become the recognized DevOps leader. Global enterprises have rapidly adopted our DevOps suite due to its alignment with strategic business objectives and the enterprise-grade scale and governance demanded by today’s CIOs,” said Sacha Labourey, founder and CEO, CloudBees. “We see a world where businesses either deliver faster and continually improve or they fail. Thanks to this new funding, we are accelerating on our vision to become the ERP of IT and orchestrate the key processes that bring innovation through software to production.”



The new equity financing included strong participation from existing investors Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture and Verizon Ventures, alongside new investors Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures. CloudBees has previously raised $49.2 million since its founding in 2010, bringing total funding to date over $100 million.



